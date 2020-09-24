Gov. Northam announces expansion of Rent and Mortgage Relief Program for landlords

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam announced the expansion of the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program to include landlords.
The Rent and Mortgage Relief Program was first launched at the end of June with $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to assist households facing eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19.
According to a press release from Governor Northam’s office, landlords can now apply to receive financial assistance for current and past-due rental payments dating back to April 1, 2020 on behalf of their tenants who qualify for RMRP. This expansion is available in addition to the existing tenant-based application. To submit a landlord-initiated application, visit virginiahousing.com/RMRP.
“Expanding this program will provide much needed relief for landlords and property owners facing financial hardship and help ensure that more Virginia families can remain safely in their homes," Governor Northam said in a press release.
State and federal eviction protections do not prevent rent and mortgage payments from accumulating. Virginians are encouraged to act quickly and work with their landlord or lending institution to understand their rights and responsibilities and seek rent and mortgage relief assistance if needed.
Tenants interested in applying should visit dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility or call 211 VIRGINIA by dialing 211 from your phone. You can also visit StayHomeVirginia.com for additional information and resources.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.