Friends of JMRL will host a pop-up book sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The friends of the Jefferson Madison Regional Library will be hosting a pop-up book sale this weekend in lieu of their popular fall book sale. The coronavirus forced them to cancel last spring’s sale right before it was scheduled to begin.
Peter Manno, manager of Friends of the Jefferson Madison Library, says usually between the two annual book sales they generate most of the funding for their yearly operations.
On Sunday, September 27, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. people will be able to drive up to the JMRL Gordon Avenue location and can select any number of bags filled with five books from one of several different genres.
This is their third pop-up sale and Manno says, they have had a surprising amount of success for the first two events and hopes it will keep up.
“A couple of our volunteers really thought of this idea and nudged me into saying it was something that we could do and it would be safe and fun. It has been wildly successful and its made a lot of happy people, people who are happy to have anything to do with books.” said Manno
Manno also said that they have been planning to hold them every other Sunday through October, but if they are popular enough, they plan on doing more of them in the future.
You can check out their schedule for future events at their website.
