Free Enterprise Forum raising questions about Charlottesville’s form of government

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A public policy organization is looking into Charlottesville’s current form of government.
Free Enterprise Forum President Neil Williamson says there are three types of local governments: a strong mayor, strong manager, or a strong council.
Williamson says Charlottesville is currently run by a strong manager, which is where the mayor sets the agenda for the meetings and facilitates discussions. He believes things would run a lot differently with a strong mayor format.
“The strong mayor would have more duties. In some cases, the strong mayor isn’t even a member of the city council. The mayor is a separate elected official, and city council can overturn what the strong mayor does,” Williamson said.
Williamson says the Free Enterprise Forum wants Charlottesville citizens to begin an open community discussion about what they may want in terms of their local government.
“Even if we end up with a rededication to a strong manager, at least we might have a better understanding of whose role it is to do what under the strong manager format. In order to make a change like this, it requires a change in your city’s charter,” Williamson said.
If discussions began to take place, Williamson says it can take up to five years until a government format change in Charlottesville is made.
“It’s important to recognize this is not a criticism of any past or current mayor or manager. It’s talking about the structure of government and what’s the best things for the City of Charlottesville,” Williamson.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.