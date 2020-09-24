Former teacher turns self in for 3 charges of indecent liberties

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Wesley Dunlap, a former teacher at Turner Ashby High School, turned himself in to authorities on three charges of indecent liberties with a juvenile in a supervisory capacity Monday, September 21, according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Hutcheson says that Dunlap, a 37-year-old man of Mt. Crawford, was released Tuesday on a $3,000 secured bond.
The offenses reportedly occurred during the 2018-2019 school year. The victim is said to be a former student.
The investigation remains ongoing.
