Cville Chamber Rising Professionals seeks to network young professionals in the area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new organization for younger professionals and entrepreneurs that began in the summer now has a name. The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has launched the Cville Chamber Rising Professionals, a new networking group focused on people 40 and under.
The group aims to fill a need in the community for adults who are still in the beginning of their careers to network and meet other like-minded people within the community.
Scott Hamler, founder of Forzee Marketing Solutions, is one of the founders of Rising Professionals and is also one its co-chairs. He says even though all their meetings right now are virtual due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is important for people to meet up socially and make those connections within the community.
“This is a great time to still connect with people because the world is still spinning. We are still having to run our businesses or work for our businesses. Its pivotal to have these groups where we can meet our peers.” Hamler stated.
The group is open to Chamber members and as well as nonmembers. You can find our more information on the Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.CvilleChamber.com/rising.
