CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has moved east, allowing clouds to overspread the region. Currently showers are to our southwest. Temperatures will be seasonal Today. However, as rain moves in Friday, conditions will cool into the 60s. The heaviest rain will remain south. Conditions will gradually clear for the Weekend. Saturday ans Sunday will feature a fair amount of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy and seasonal, High: mid 70s
Tonight: mostly cloudy with fog, Low: mid 50s
Friday: Showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Clearing, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
