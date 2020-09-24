Cloudy and seasonal

Showers on the horizon

By David Rogers | September 24, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT - Updated September 24 at 7:55 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has moved east, allowing clouds to overspread the region. Currently showers are to our southwest. Temperatures will be seasonal Today. However, as rain moves in Friday, conditions will cool into the 60s. The heaviest rain will remain south. Conditions will gradually clear for the Weekend. Saturday ans Sunday will feature a fair amount of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy and seasonal, High: mid 70s

Tonight: mostly cloudy with fog, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Clearing, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.