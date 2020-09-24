Clouds, Sprinkles, Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Overcast with sprinkles and a few rain showers through early Saturday. Tracking the progress of the remnants of former Tropical Storm Beta. The low pressure center will pass by well to our south. Some light rain and sprinkles have made it as far north as our region. The bulk of the rain will fall over Southside Virginia and the Carolina’s.
Drying out and warming up this first weekend of Autumn. Temperatures will be above average on Sunday.
Another storm system will take shape to our west over the Mississippi Valley early next week. It will be stronger. Showers and even thunderstorms are most likely later Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Turning cooler mid to late next week. Below average temperatures expected for the first few days of October.
Through Thursday evening: Cloudy with some sprinkles and light rain showers. Mainly south. Highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees south. Low to mid 70s near and north of I-64.
Thursday overnight: Some sprinkles and light rain. Mainly south. Patchy fog. Lows of 55 to 60 degrees.
Friday: Cloudy with sprinkles and light rain showers. Mainly south. Highs in the cooler 60s.
Friday night: A few showers, mostly south. Lows near 60.
Saturday: Early shower and clouds will break to some sun in the afternoon. Highs in the milder upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the warmer lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, milder and humid. Highs upper 70s. A stray shower risk. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms most likely in the evening and night at this time. Highs 70s. Lows 50s.
Wednesday: Becoming drier and mostly sunny as early showers exit. Highs near 70.
