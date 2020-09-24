Central Virginia family expecting triplets next month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A couple in central Virginia is getting ready to add a few more members to their small family of three.
Nate and Anne Kibler know about infertility all too well: They say their 4-year-old son Kai is a walking miracle.
“He was made in Belgium, so he was IVF number three,” Anne Kibler said.
After Kai was born, they were confident they could have baby number two.
It was anything but easy.
“After IVF number eight failed, I was in a really dark place because infertility is super hard to go through and I was just mad,” Anne Kibler said.
That’s when the couple decided to travel to Cyprus for cheaper treatment and go through another round of IVF.
“We were told at our Cypress clinic that it was a less than 1% chance that we would have triplets with what we did,” Anne Kibler said.
In March, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic Anne Kibler received the shocking news.
“The girl was uncomfortably quiet and I was like what’s wrong? Did we lose the baby? She’s like, ‘no, I just need to focus.’ She said I just need to count. I was like, wait, count what? She’s like, ‘I’m counting three,’” Anne Kibler said.
The Kiblers are expecting triplets in October. They’re all girls.
“It’s just a long hard road, and you have to sometimes look out of the box and do things you wouldn’t necessarily do,” Anne Kibler said.
The couple is now helping others struggling to have families through the Kairos Fertility Foundation. They raise money to help cover the cost for other future parents to pay for IVF treatments.
“In the last three years, we have been able to help three couples that now have children,” Nate Kibler said.
As the family of three gets ready to expand, Anne is grateful they didn’t give up trying.
“Almost everyone I know who is open to the options and stays the course gets pregnant,” Anne Kibler said.
The Kiblers say they’ve been told triplets go through 750 diapers a month. A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family friend to help cover some of those costs.
