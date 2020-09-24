The Center at Belvedere settles into its new home

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Center at Belvedere held a small tour for press on Thursday to show off their new location.
Previously known as the Senior Center and located on Hillsdale Drive, they changed their name along with their location to show that even though their focus is still on adults 50 and over, their new building is open to everyone in the community.
The new location on Belvedere Road is more than twice as big than their old one with lots of space indoors and out, for more activities. In addition to a performing arts wing, a fitness area, and an adult learning center, there is also a Greenberry’s Coffee as wells as a medical clinic and even a travel agency.
Peter Thompson, the director of the Center at Belvedere, says the bigger area gives them more room to use design philosophies centered around healthy aging.
“You know the Center at Belvedere is a labor of love that our entire community has worked toward for about 10 years now. In addition to having larger space, the fact that it has space that is really designed for the primary dimensions for what research shows now are the keys now to healthy aging,” he said.
The new building is partially powered by 200 solar panels on the roof.
You can find out about their full list of programs and events on their website: https://thecentercville.org/programs.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.