Albemarle County Fire Rescue receives grant funding for firefighter staff

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Grant money is going to help Albemarle County Fire Rescue (ACFR) hire and train 10 full-time firefighters.
The department announced Thursday, September 24, that it was awarded a $1.9 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.
ACFR says this grant supports 10 of the 22 new positions to be hired, trained, and put into service over the next year. This is set to include paramedics at the stations in Ivy and on Pantops, as well as career engine companies at the Crozet and Pantops stations to support volunteer services.
The department says a series of recruit schools are underway to hire and train staff for these positions. The first of the schools graduated in June, while the second school is currently in progress with a class of 14 recruits. The third school is scheduled to begin in January.
