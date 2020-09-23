You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -What a day ! High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. Sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness later. Thursday will feature more clouds than sun, but remain dry. Meanwhile, rain to our south and a cold front to our west will bring widespread rain by Friday. Conditions will improve for the Weekend. Saturday will feature sunshine and seasonal temperatures. While Sunday will have late showers. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and warmer, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...LOw: low 60s
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, late rain, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, stray shower, High: upper 70s...LOw: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
