You gotta love it !

Late week changes

By David Rogers | September 23, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 12:46 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -What a day ! High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. Sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness later. Thursday will feature more clouds than sun, but remain dry. Meanwhile, rain to our south and a cold front to our west will bring widespread rain by Friday. Conditions will improve for the Weekend. Saturday will feature sunshine and seasonal temperatures. While Sunday will have late showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny and warmer, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...LOw: low 60s

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, late rain, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mix of clouds and sun, stray shower, High: upper 70s...LOw: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

