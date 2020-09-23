Virginia U.S. Senate debate between Warner and Gade gets heated at times

TYSON’S CORNER, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the men battling for one of Virginia’s U.S. senate seats went head to head Wednesday night in a debate that aired on NBC29.
Democrat Mark Warner and Republican Daniel Gade, who is hoping to unseat Warner in Washington, debated virtually everything from healthcare to when Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the supreme court should be filled.
Things got a bit heated when Gade chastised politicians who profited off their knowledge of what was coming before Americans knew.
“Other politicians delayed needed relief. In that, I’m pointing directly at you Senator Warner because you voted against $105 billion to reopen schools, $258 billion for a second round of protection through the paycheck protection plan,” Gade said.
“You’re right, I didn’t vote for a recent plan that would have allowed our cities and counties to go bankrupt. I don’t think it makes any sense to go ahead and fire teachers, cops and firefighters in the middle of a debate,” Warner replied.
Warner stressed that he is very proud of working with Republicans back in March on the first $2.7 billion COVID-19 relief package, what he calls the most significant investment in U.S. history.
Regarding the vacant Supreme Court seat, Gade said lawmakers were wrong in 2016 and should have held a confirmation hearing for President Barack Obama’s pick. He believes President Donald Trump has constitutional authority and his nomination should see a vote. Warner said the actions of 2016 have set a new precedent to follow.
The debate was sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, NBC4 and Telemundo 44 on Wednesday.
Warner and Gade are slated to debate each other two more times in October.
