Virginia Film Festival goes virtual, offers drive-in option

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although the Virginia Film Festival cannot happen in person this year, movie lovers will be able to experience the joys of the cinema virtually. The festival will run from October 21 to October 25.
In addition to the virtual format, safe and socially-distanced drive-in-movies at the Dairy Market will also be an option each evening.
“We’ve really worked to make the festival accessible to an entire community. We do that every year, but I think this year more than ever, because we recognize that this pandemic has hit everybody in our community really hard,” Virginia Film Festival Director Jody Kielbasa said. "So we’ve lowered our prices to the films, we have a number of free events as well.”
The all-access pass, priced at $65 dollars, offers access to all films and many discussions but does not include the drive-in movie tickets.
The virtual program and drive-in movie schedule will be announced on October 6.
