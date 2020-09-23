Turning up the heat

Late week rain

By David Rogers | September 23, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 8:06 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep us dry and warmer Today. Clouds and rain to our south is expected to remain there for the next couple of days. However, clouds will increase Thursday, and rain will move in Friday. Right now it looks like a split decision Weekend. Saturday looks dry, while Sunday will feature late day rain. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny and warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, late rain, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Monday: Clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.