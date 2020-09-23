Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep us dry and warmer Today. Clouds and rain to our south is expected to remain there for the next couple of days. However, clouds will increase Thursday, and rain will move in Friday. Right now it looks like a split decision Weekend. Saturday looks dry, while Sunday will feature late day rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and warm, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Increasing clouds, late rain, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Monday: Clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.