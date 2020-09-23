Senator Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade to debate on NBC29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The two candidates vying for one of Virginia’s U.S. Senate seats will face-off in a debate tonight on NBC29.
Incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner will debate Republican challenger Daniel Gade.
Gade – a political newcomer, Army veteran and professor at American University – says he’s uniting various divisions of the GOP under a message of shrinking the size of government and restoring power to the people.
Warner - who is seeking a third term - is a former Virginia governor who is also known as the co-founder of the company that became Nextel.
This debate It will look different than debates of the past. The moderator and panelists will be in different locations from the candidates and a virtual audience.
The debate is being moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press. You can watch the debate starting at 7 p.m. on NBC29.
