Mostly Cloudy, Mild Thursday. Showers Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Increasing clouds tonight and a mostly cloudy and mild Thursday. As we move into Friday some of the moisture from the remnants of Beta will bring us some rain. Currently, the heavier rain is expected to stay south of the region. Conditions look to improve for us for the weekend. The chance of showers is lower, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. As we move into early next week, a few showers and storms expected. A much cooler air mass to follow, behind an Autumn cold front as we move into the middle and end of next week.