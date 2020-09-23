Mostly Cloudy, Mild Thursday. Showers Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Increasing clouds tonight and a mostly cloudy and mild Thursday. As we move into Friday some of the moisture from the remnants of Beta will bring us some rain. Currently, the heavier rain is expected to stay south of the region. Conditions look to improve for us for the weekend. The chance of showers is lower, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. As we move into early next week, a few showers and storms expected. A much cooler air mass to follow, behind an Autumn cold front as we move into the middle and end of next week.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: mid to upper 50s.
Thursday:Mostly cloudy, mild. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy, showers. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 50s to around 60.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s
Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance of a late day shower. High: upper 70s to around 80. Low: low 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: Low 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of late day showers/storms. High: mid 70s. Low: upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: mid to upper 60s.
