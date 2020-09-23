LIVE: Senator Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade face-off in debate

Republican Daniel Gade is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Warner in this year's November elections in Virginia. (Source: Gray DC)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 22, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 7:20 PM

(WWBT) - NBC12 will air the first debate between U.S. Senator Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade.

The debate will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on NBC12.

Gade – a political newcomer, Army veteran and professor at American University – says he’s uniting various divisions of the GOP under a message of shrinking the size of government and restoring power to the people. His opponent Warner, who is seeking a third term, is a former Virginia Governor who is also known as the co-founder of the company that became Nextel.

The debate is being moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press.

