Lexington man in custody after police chase in Rockbridge and Augusta Counties

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — Sheriff Donald Smith with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that a police chase occurred on late Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Shaffer, 39, of Lexington was wanted on 16 charges, according to Smith. The chase started in the Rockbridge area and crossed into Augusta County.
Smith says Shaffer wrecked the stolen car he was driving, and ran into a cornfield. Drones and canines were used to find him.
Shaffer was arrested and taken into custody.
He has some facial injuries and was transported to Augusta Health before being taken to the sheriff’s office.
The Staunton Police Department, Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police all assisted in the chase.
Smith says the chase lasted for an hour and a half to two hours.
