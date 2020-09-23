Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association hosts “Battle to the Ballot Box” in Courageous Conversation series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Leadership Charlottesville Alumni Association is getting the word out about voting in the upcoming election.
It hosted a virtual conversation Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about voting.
Panelists Jim Heilman of the Albemarle County Board of Elections and University of Virginia professor Jalane Schmidt discussed voter suppression, post office concerns, and the spread of misinformation about voting.
Heilman said he’s worried COVID-19 is making it difficult to register new voters.
“Normally in a presidential election we’d see a big spike in voter registration right now, and we’re not seeing that spike. We’re seeing an uptick, but not a spike," Heilman said.
Panelists encouraged voters to register as soon as possible and vote before November 3 if they can.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.