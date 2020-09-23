Ivy location makes recycling easier in western Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Recycling items is getting a whole lot easier for those close to the Ivy Municipal Utilization Center (MUC).
The area designated as the Ivy Convenience Center at the Ivy MUC officially opened in early July. The added bins are for just about everything you can recycle at the McIntire Road Recycling Center, including plastics, metals, glass, and mixed paper. You can also recycle used motor oil and antifreeze. A complete list can be found here.
The convenience centers added location makes it more convenient for those in the western part of Albemarle county to recycle.
“The people that have come here, we’ve heard a lot of enthusiastic responses. I think as more people hear about us being open and available and that becomes part of people’s habits, I think that it is going to continue to grow.” Phillip McKalips, director of solid waste for the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority, said.
The Ivy Convenience Center is open the same hours as the Ivy MUC: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The convenience center is also staffed if you need any help once you are there.
