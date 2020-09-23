Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing
James Jordan | Courtesy WVLT-TV / Southwest Regional Jail (Source: WHSV)
By Associated Press | September 23, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT - Updated September 23 at 4:30 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a hunting knife in Virginia plans to use an insanity defense at his trial.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is scheduled to go on trial in January. The 31-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing 43-year-old Ronald Sanchez Jr., of Oklahoma City, and wounding a female hiker in May 2019.

Jordan’s attorneys filed a notice in federal court this week saying they intend to use an insanity defense. Jordan has a history of mental illness. He was originally declared incompetent to stand trial, but a judge in June found that he is now competent and the case can proceed.

