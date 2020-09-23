Harmful algae bloom advisory remains in place for Middle Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Parts of Lake Anna are once again getting hit with a harmful algae bloom, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Middle Pamunkey Branch in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties is seeing high levels of algae, which can cause skin rashes and gastrointestinal illnesses.
People and pets are advised to avoid swimming in the affected areas.
The spots to avoid can be seen on this interactive map.
More testing is scheduled for October 6.
A previous advisory for the Upper North Anna Branch has been lifted.
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.
