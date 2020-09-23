Charlottesville community members call for justice for Breonna Taylor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of members of the Charlottesville community showed up at a demonstration of solidarity with Louisville on Wednesday evening while demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
"Tonight is mostly about solidarity and solidarity for the people in Louisville,” said Cecilia Cain, a University of Virginia student who attended the demonstration.
The event started at Belmont Bridge and ended at the Charlottesville Police station on a day where many feel the same way.
“I wasn’t surprised because I feel like I grew up kind of waiting to see when police officers are going to be held accountable for Black death,” Cain said.
Jay Moody attended the demonstration and led chants and songs.
“My reaction was the same as it is every single time,” he said. "I was sad, I was angry, I didn’t really know what to do with myself. But that’s the moment when we all decided: it’s time to mobilize.”
Only one Louisville Police Officer was charged by a grand jury on Wednesday. None were charged in Taylor’s killing.
Community members did mobilize. They also chanted “this is what solidarity looks like” and sang “say it loud / I’m Black and I’m proud!” on a day where they needed each other.
“It takes unity and it takes all of us to be able to mobilize and do what is necessary to make necessary changes to the system that is currently in place,” Moody said.
The chants and the calls for justice for Breonna Taylor at Belmont Bridge were loud, but they were not alone.
Just down the road at Sojourners Church, a group of over a dozen congregation members gathered, calling for justice.
“We are witnessing with our feet, seeking to help bring justice in this country," said Interim Pastor Marvin Morgan.
He was demanding justice, but he knows this is a fight that doesn’t stop with him.
“We have been fighting these battles for years,” he said. "Now it looks like our children and our grandchildren will have to continue fighting the same battles.”
Pastor Morgan said he was thinking about Civil Rights icons, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Congressman John Lewis, and said now is the time to get into ‘good trouble’.
