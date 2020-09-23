CATEC hands out toolkits to all virtual students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All day Wednesday CATEC hosted a curbside pickup where they handed out toolkits and materials for students in all 10 of their programs to help aid them in their virtual classes.
Each toolkit was tailored with tools and materials for each individual program. Students in the automotive program got tools and a model engine, while students in their nursing program got a stethoscope and blood pressure monitor.
Stephanie Carter, the director of CATEC says, the hands-on experience is a big part of the learning experience that they offer and they want to keep providing that even if students aren’t physically in the classroom.
“Part of the learning is the hands-on skills component, that is really critical. Its critical for their learning, its also critical for our accrediting agencies so they are getting toolkits so even though they are home they are getting these hands on experiences,” she said.
CATEC has been doing remote distance learning for all their programs since the start of the school year. They follow the Albemarle County School Board’s recommendations for distance learning which will be reevaluated before the second quarter in the beginning of October.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.