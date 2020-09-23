Albemarle County offering additional grant for businesses expanding outdoors

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County businesses are receiving some extra help to expand their footprint outdoors.
The county is using federal grant funding to run the Safe Spaces & Places Program. The goal is to help businesses that have temporarily expanded to an outdoor model stay afloat in order to serve customers safely during the pandemic.
Grants between $5,000 to $25,000 will be given out to businesses on a first come first served basis from now until October 2.
“We envision restaurants, wineries, breweries, and or retailers expanding their footprint outdoors, so that they can have the ability to serve those who lack confidence in doing business indoors,” Albemarle County Economic Development Director Roger Johnson said. “We also expect to expand the footprint large enough so that these businesses have the capacity to survive through the winter months.”
There will be an informational webinar for businesses interested in learning more on Friday, September 25 at 1pm.
