What a day !

Turning warmer

By David Rogers | September 22, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 12:36 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted east, allowing temperatures to warm. 70s Today and 80s are expected Tomorrow. Some cloud cover will build in Tonight, preventing temperatures from cooling into the 30s. Meanwhile , an approaching cold front to our west will approach later this week as rain from Tropical Depression Beta heads north. A few showers will be possible later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, and great 1...High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

