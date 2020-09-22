What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted east, allowing temperatures to warm. 70s Today and 80s are expected Tomorrow. Some cloud cover will build in Tonight, preventing temperatures from cooling into the 30s. Meanwhile , an approaching cold front to our west will approach later this week as rain from Tropical Depression Beta heads north. A few showers will be possible later this week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny, and great 1...High: low 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mix of clouds and sun, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.