Warmer, More Seasonable Wednesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome Autumn! It was a beautiful first day of Fall. Not as cold tonight, but still chilly with lows in the 40s. Some more nice September days, with a warming trend ahead for the mid and late week, as high pressure still remains in control. Temperatures warming to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 70s. The western wildfires out west will make for some hazy skies Wednesday and Thursday. As we move into Friday some showers expected as moisture from the remnants of Beta fan out across the Southeast. Currently, the weekend features some lower rain chances.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, Low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Hazy skies. Milder. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s. Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. High: mid 70s. Low: upper 50s.
Saturday: Few showers possible. Partly sunny. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s
Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: Low 60s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers/storms. High: mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.