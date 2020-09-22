Warmer, More Seasonable Wednesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome Autumn! It was a beautiful first day of Fall. Not as cold tonight, but still chilly with lows in the 40s. Some more nice September days, with a warming trend ahead for the mid and late week, as high pressure still remains in control. Temperatures warming to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 70s. The western wildfires out west will make for some hazy skies Wednesday and Thursday. As we move into Friday some showers expected as moisture from the remnants of Beta fan out across the Southeast. Currently, the weekend features some lower rain chances.