Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure overhead is providing a chilly start to our day. As it tracks east, a westerly flow will begin to boost temperatures to slightly above normal levels through the late week. Tropical Storm Beta, made landfall late last night. Rain with it is expected to slowly drift north. meanwhile an approaching cold front will keep a lot of the rain to our south. A few showers are possible Sunday. Have a great and safe day !