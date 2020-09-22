Turning up the heat

Fall is here !

By David Rogers | September 22, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT - Updated September 22 at 7:55 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure overhead is providing a chilly start to our day. As it tracks east, a westerly flow will begin to boost temperatures to slightly above normal levels through the late week. Tropical Storm Beta, made landfall late last night. Rain with it is expected to slowly drift north. meanwhile an approaching cold front will keep a lot of the rain to our south. A few showers are possible Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny and great !...High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold, Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

