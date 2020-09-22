Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure overhead is providing a chilly start to our day. As it tracks east, a westerly flow will begin to boost temperatures to slightly above normal levels through the late week. Tropical Storm Beta, made landfall late last night. Rain with it is expected to slowly drift north. meanwhile an approaching cold front will keep a lot of the rain to our south. A few showers are possible Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and great !...High: low 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold, Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Clearing, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.