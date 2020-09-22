Sen. Warner to face ‘underdog’ opponent in debate Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The two men vying for one of Virginia’s U.S. Senate seats will square off Wednesday.
Incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Warner will debate Republican challenger Daniel Gade Wednesday in a debate unlike others previously due to COVID-19.
The candidates, moderator and panelists are expected to be in different locations, and the audience will watch virtually. The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in Tyson’s Corner, Virginia will host the candidates, and the debate will be moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press.
Warner is seeking a third term and hopes Virginians will rehire him for another six years. Gade is a retired Army officer who lost his right leg in combat and considers himself an ‘underdog'. The political newcomer wants to unite divisions in the GOP.
It has been 10 years since a Republican represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Political analysts do not expect that to change in November.
Viewers can watch the debate on NBC29 starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.