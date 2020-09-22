Online forum discusses role of Black women voters throughout Charlottesville’s history

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One hundred years after the 19th Amendment was ratified, Charlottesville leaders hosted a discussion about a group it left out: Black women.
Tuesday night, an online forum featured area leaders from the Jefferson School and Charlottesville-Albemarle NAACP. The event was hosted by Charlottesville’s National Organization of Women (NOW).
It focused on a discussion about the history of voting and civil rights in Charlottesville and around the Commonwealth.
Dr. Andrea Douglas, the executive director of the Jefferson School, says even before Black women could vote, they had a strong influence.
“They were very influential in the decisions that their husbands are making in that very early stage," Dr. Douglas said. "They were engaged, they were involved, and they remain politically active.”
The organizers also shared a list of books they hope will be donated to area libraries. That list can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.