Mobile DMV event at UVA Research Park helps folks bypass long waits

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Research Park along Route 29 held a DMV Connect event Tuesday, September 22.
Time slots filled quickly for the private event, which allowed tenants and employees at the research park the ability to do business they would normally have to do at the DMV location on Pantops.
DMV Connect allows for everything the full-service DMV can do, except for vital records and testing; and it can save a lot of time to those that are able to use the service.
“It’s convenient because it’s a little bit more accessible. The scheduling is generally done privately by the location who is putting on their event for us. It makes it easier to get into an office than to try to scheduled the appointment online,” Russell Love, DMV coordinator of Connect Harrisonburg, said.
The DMV Connect crew only go to about four sites a month due to COVID-19 restrictions and is already booked through the end of the year.
