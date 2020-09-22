Minority Business Alliance holds webinar to help with small business loans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Minority Business Alliance held a virtual seminar on Tuesday for small business owners on the ins and outs of bank loans. The webinar was hosted by the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the Blue Ridge Bank.
The guest speaker was Dan Moskowitz, he is the market president of Blue Ridge Bank in Chalrottesville and has 20 years of banking experience.
He discussed the process of applying for business loans and gave the bank’s perspective on what they look for before deciding to grant a loan. He says people seeking loans shouldn’t be hesitant to discuss their ideas with their bankers.
“Don’t be hesitant to talk to your banker about your business plan or idea, and use your banker as one of your trusted advisors to help you build a roadmap for success.” said Moskowitz.
The entire webinar is available online on the Minority Business Alliance’s Facebook page.
