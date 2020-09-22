A local radio station is collecting spare change to help fight hunger

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello Media is holding several Change for Charity events to raise money for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
On Monday they were at the Comfort Inn Monticello off Route 250 accepting donations in coins.
The coins will eventually be cashed at the bank, putting them back into circulation and then a check will be given to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for the amount raised, helping two causes at once.
Radio personality Pam Garrison was there collecting the money and says, the change lying around your house can go to helping families in the area.
“We know people have change collected up in jars and their sofas and one dollar provides four meals for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank so 100 pennies goes a long way.” said Garrison.
Monticello Media will be holding more events throughout the end of September. You can find their schedule on the following link.
