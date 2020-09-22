Fluvanna County woman fighting Aqua Virginia over rate hike

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Aqua Virginia supplies water and wastewater services to 33,000 customers, including Fluvanna County, has applied for a rate increase with the State Corporation Commission on July 30.
Ida Swenson is a resident of the Lake Monticello community and part of the Aqua Virginia Customers Unite!! Facebook group united to fight any more rate increases. She has been battling Aqua Virginia for 10 years now on what she calls excessive rate hikes.
Swenson says this requested increase, which constitutes a 10.8% increase in water revenues and a 3.4% in wastewater revenues, is just too much
“Let’s just say that you can see the evidence of corporate greed pretty clearly when you start crunching the numbers, and we would like the rate increase to be fair to the homeowners,” Swenson said.
Aqua Virginia’s plan would increase revenues by about $1.7 million.
