Could wastewater COVID-19 testing gain popularity beyond UVA grounds?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the wastewater COVID-19 testing being done at the University of Virginia to help identify possible outbreaks many are wondering if that strategy could work beyond university grounds.
NBC29 raised that question during the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority’s board meeting Tuesday, September 22, asking if leadership might reconsider using wastewater testing in the broader community.
As of right now, its main focus is assisting UVA and making sure the school has all the necessary tools at its disposal.
“We have been working with researchers from UVA for many months to assist them as we can in providing access to our wastewater system so we are working with UVA in that way," RWSA Executive Director Bill Mawyer.
The RWSA board does not meet again until October 27.
