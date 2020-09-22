Charlottesville store Animal Connection is expanding with grand opening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One business in Charlottesville is expanding and offering some big discounts at their grand opening this week.
The Animal Connection is now at IX Art Park with a bigger store and new a dog training center. To mark the occasion, the store is having a grand opening for four days starting on Thursday, September 24.
You will have a chance to taste the new “Big Dawg” beer from Three Notch’d Brewery and more.
“Treats, wag bags for every customer. We have new shopping bags, whatever you can fit in them will be 20% off. We’re giving away a $500 gift certificate at the end of the weekend so we have that going on, plus there’s going to be all kinds of games and surprises that will be announced everyday. It’s going to be so much fun," Animal Connection Owner Pattie Zeller said.
She has other big plans for the store but says you will have to stay tuned for the updates.
