Charlottesville City Council hears recommendations to improve disproportionality in criminal justice system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of recommendations for how to fix disproportionality in the criminal justice system were submitted to Charlottesville City Council Monday night. So, what’s next?
Harold Folley with the People’s Coalition says hold elected officials accountable.
The report found disproportions in every aspect of the adult criminal justice system and disparity in certain areas, including the seriousness of charges brought.
“What I feel like that the city council is doing - or, will be doing - is holding these target points from police to probation accountable for the mishaps,” Folley said.
The recommendations include much more data gathering, an increasing and funding of re-entry programs, and creating a task force that will report progress to the council regularly.
