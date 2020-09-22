The Charlottesville - Albemarle SPCA 2020 Critter Ball goes virtual

ALBEMARLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 2020 Critter Ball begins on Wednesday and things are going to be a little different this year. This year the event will be an online auction event to raise funds for the Charlottesville - Albemarle SPCA.
In years past it was held in person but Angie Gunter, the executive director for the SPCA, says she is hoping people can still come out and bid to help support them.
Gunter says the Critter Ball is usually their biggest fundraiser of the year, raising as much as 10% of their budget.
“We are really hoping folks step up and help us out because we still have all the animals here to care for. That hasn’t stopped.” said Gunter.
Bidding for both the live and silent auctions begins on Wednesday and the live auction online event will start at 8 p.m. on Friday. The auction includes many great bidding items including jewelry, vacation packages and even a custom painting of your pet by a local artist.
