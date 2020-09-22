Brooks Family YMCA adapts to best suit students at virtual learning center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With schools back in session, virtual learning centers across Virginia are in full swing. The Brooks Family YMCA is in its third week of its virtual learning center.
“The first week was a little challenging, but we got through it,” Senior Youth and Family Director Bonita Patton said. “A lot of working with the parents in the schools, providing the schedules.”
Patton has been working on the virtual learning center since it was announced this summer.
“We did not know what we’re getting ourselves involved in, so we were just taking it day by day and learning as we go," Patton said. "You know some things we try to put in place [but] it did not work, we had to, you know, also that tweak it a little bit just to fit.”
Now that all the kinks have been worked out, the center is doing what it’s intended to do: “At this present time we are doing what we the Y’s mission is called to do, and that’s provide a safe place for our youth to come, still learn, get to still interact with their friends, be fed, get their work done,” Patton said.
Thanks to a partnership with Charlottesville and Albemarle County, the virtual learning center enter is receiving CARES Act funding to help students be able to attend.
“All of our students on the sliding scale, that’s on free or reduced lunch, their cost is free to them and also, for those who are on this pay scale, there are some discounted rates for them, too. So there’s not a reason why a child would not be able to attend,” Patton said.
As far as the students, first-grader Dominick Maxie says he has his daily routine figured out.
“I just plug in my headphones, and then I sit down in my seat, and then I just raise my hand ask them a question,” Maxie said.
