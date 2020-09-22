Albemarle County announces emergency funding for rent, mortgage assistance

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County, in partnership the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, has announced emergency funding available for county residents still experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Funding from the CARES Act is being used for the Rent and Mortgage Assistance program. Residents are eligible for a one-time payment for rent or mortgage assistance or up to $1,000 per household for emergency funds for all other expenses such as utility payments, groceries, prescriptions and childcare.
“I wrote two checks today that were actually handwritten checks that I had to get in by noon to keep two people from being evicted tomorrow. So we understand that these are extreme times, and we’re all doing everything we can to help families out,” Rovi Respeto, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, said.
There are similar programs for Charlottesville residents, as well, all which are funded through the Thomas Jefferson Planning Commission. It is a first-come-first-serve basis. The number to call for assistance for county or city residents is 434-326-9050
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.