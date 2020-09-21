Woman in custody in connection with reported Fishersville shooting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the woman wanted in connection with a reported shooting on Stuarts Draft Highway is now in custody.
The sheriff’s office announced Monday, September 21, that 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey turned herself in and has been processed on nine outstanding felony warrants.
Deputies were called out to Foursquare Lane in Fishersville around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. A man told them he was driving when a vehicle pulled next to his and began firing. The man reportedly told deputies that the shooter also tried to ram his vehicle.
No injuries were reported, though deputies say three people were in the vehicle at the time, including a child.
Ramsey was wanted for three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, three counts of use or display of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of attempted malicious wounding. She is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact Investigator Ron Reid at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
