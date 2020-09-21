While COVID-19 numbers drop in Virginia, health officials say to remain cautious

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While COVID-19 numbers are steadily dropping in Virginia, health officials are warning the public not to let their guard down.
As the fall season arrives, this is the time of year people begin to make plans to gather with friends and family for the holidays.
Monday afternoon, health leaders are reminding everyone that taking precautions is what’s helped with lowering COVID-19 numbers and that’s what will continue to help in the fight against the virus.
The percent of people who have tested positive in Central Virginia has dropped. That percentage stands at 5.7 right now, which is down from 5.9 percent the last time the health department gave an update.
The positivity rate once stood at 20 percent, so the numbers show things are getting better. But health officials say don’t think that means we’re totally in the clear.
“The challenge is this has not been a steady trend for the entirety of this pandemic so I think we all need to be very careful into not being lulled into thinking things are getting better and are going to stay better. We still very much anticipate a peak of disease likely into November,” Dr. Danny Avula, director of Richmond and Henrico Health Departments, said.
Avula is on the front lines of the pandemic in our area.
Avula says continuing to do things like wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings is what it will continue to keep the area on the right side of the numbers.
Avula says another piece of good news is that all of the precautions taken to prevent catching coronavirus also helps in the fight to prevent the flu.
