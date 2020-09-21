Warner, Kaine announce more than $13.6M in funding for rail infrastructure improvement

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday, September 21, that funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used to install more than 70 miles of rail and other infrastructure upgrades for the Buckingham Branch Railroad North Mountain Subdivision line. This includes upgrades to 4 grade crossings and five bridges, constructing new drain systems in the Afton tunnel liner, and improving clearances in two additional tunnels on Class III Buckingham Branch Railroad’s rail line.