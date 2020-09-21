Wall to wall sunshine

Gradual warming trend

By David Rogers | September 21, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 12:34 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. Temperatures are a little cooler than average, but that will begin to change Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, however, will be one of the coldest with many communities cooling into the 30s. Our tranquil will remain in place for much of the week. By the Weekend, an approaching cold front plus energy from Tropical Storm Beta may move into the region. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70...Low; around 60

