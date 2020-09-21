Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. Temperatures are a little cooler than average, but that will begin to change Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, however, will be one of the coldest with many communities cooling into the 30s. Our tranquil will remain in place for much of the week. By the Weekend, an approaching cold front plus energy from Tropical Storm Beta may move into the region. Have a great and safe day !