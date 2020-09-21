Virginia unemployment rate falls to 6.1% in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The unemployment rate in Virginia fell 1.8 percentage points to 6.1 percent in August.
The unemployment rate of 6.1 percent is 3.4 percent more than it was a year ago.
“According to household survey data in August, the labor force grew by 26,808, or 0.6 percent, to 4,349,945, as the number of unemployed residents declined by 74,233. The number of employed residents increased by 101,041 to 4,082,536,” a release said.
The state’s seasonally adjusted rate continues to be below the national rate of 8.4 percent.
Virginia nonagricultural wage and salary employment rose by 68,000 jobs in August to 3,850,200.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.