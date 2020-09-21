UVA doctor examines the role of social determinants in the coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - How much of an impact does our social environment have on our health? This was the topic of a recent University of Virginia Lifetime Learning webinar. The guest speaker was Dr. Michael D. Williams, director of the UVA Center for Health Policy, and an associate professor of surgery at the UVA School of Medicine.
Dr. Williams discussed social determinants, environmental, and social factors that can affect a person’s health and health behavior. In the webinar he presented historical data to view how social and economic inequality contribute to health disparities, particularly in minority communities.
He viewed the COVID-19 pandemic in light of these factors and warns that even if a vaccine is developed some people might not have access to it.
“Many of the clinical trials that are ongoing with vaccine development are not actually using volunteers because they can’t access them or they haven’t asked for them among communities of color. I’m very concerned that that is going to be a third pandemic that we are going to see. We are going to see many people who are at high risk not have access or choose to not have access to the early vaccines.” said Williams.
The presentation was part of UVA lifetime learning virtual events.
