UVA Center for Politics says an Arizona Senate race could affect Supreme Court seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The showdown between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill over the vacant Supreme Court seat left due to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continues.
In 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell left a seat on the court open for months after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia but he is vowing to bring a vote to the Senate floor over the current vacancy.
McConnell says this year is different because there is a Republican president and Republican majority in the Senate. In 2016, there was a Democratic president asking a Republican Senate to fill a seat.
While many Democrats discuss swaying four Republican senators to vote no on moving forward with a nominee, the UVA Center for Politics says one key Senate race could change everything.
“In Arizona, you have Martha McSally who was appointed. We’ve pretty much had her race as ‘leans Democratic’ since March," J. Miles Coleman with the Center for Politics said.
There is a special election being held there to finish Senator John McCain’s term. If Democrat Mark Kelly wins, he could be placed as early as November 30.
