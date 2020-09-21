Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Coordinated Cancer Care at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have a cancer diagnosis, ensuring easy access to care is important. At Sentara Martha Jefferson, all services are located under one roof making it easy for patients and their families. It also allows for doctors to collaborate, which is important.
“Treating cancer is a team approach. It requires really lots of different people in different subspecialties, different areas to really come up with the best plan for patients,” Dr. Erin McLoughlin, a medical oncologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson, said.
Dr. McLoughlin says the coordinated approach is one of the things she loves the most about the cancer center.
“From physicians to nurses, pharmacists, support staff, nutritionists, genetic counselors...they are all here dedicated with one goal of taking care of patients and their families,” said Dr. McLoughlin.
At Sentara Martha Jefferson, having everything in one place also makes working together faster – which is always a benefit to patients.
“Often times getting a cancer diagnosis is very scary and overwhelming and so quick collaboration among our team helps ease that transition for the patient and their families under our care,” Dr. McLoughlin noted.
It’s also important to note that care is individualized, as each patient is unique.
“No two cancers are the same. No two patients go through treatment the same, and therefore it’s really important to individualize the treatment for each patient. Our goal is to really treat you as we would our own family,” Dr. McLoughlin said.
