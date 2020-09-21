22 more UVA student athletes test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia athletics department announced 22 more student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week. None were from the football program.
The latest increase in tests comes as UVA is adding dozens of cases among students and residents cope with outbreaks at dorms.
Virginia Athletics COVID-19 Testing Results Update for Sept. 14-20
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia athletics department announced today (Sept. 21) a total of 703 COVID-19 tests were administered to UVA student-athletes and staff over the last seven days (Sept. 14-20). Of those, 22 resulted in a positive test (3.1 percent).
All positive tests were reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were notified according to local health guidelines as a means to trace contacts. Those individuals will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions.
Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.
During the competition seasons, Virginia athletics teams follow the Atlantic Coast Conference’s testing protocols.
