Gordonsville man charged in connection with armed robbery of Albemarle County convenience store

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Albemarle County and is suspected in others in the Charlottesville area.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Albemarle County officers arrested 22-year-old Dominique Dejone Thurston on Friday, September 18.
Police say they received an alarm call for the 7-Eleven on Boulderview Road at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. The clerk was assaulted.
Albemarle County Police Department Detectives and ATF Special Agents were in the area and arrested Thurston a short distance from the business, at 12:10 a.m.
Thurston is charged in Virginia court with
- robbery
- use or display of a firearm in committing a felony
- shooting stabbing, etc. with the intent to main, kill, etc.
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The ATF says he is suspected in numerous other robberies in the Charlottesville area since June.
A reward for additional information was released by the ATF on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for information about two suspects in these incidents. However, evidence found since Thurston’s arrest has led them to conclude that there was only one suspect involved.
ATF Special Agents continue working this investigation alongside detectives from Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Police Department, and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
